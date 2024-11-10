Singapore envoy calls on BNP secretary general

Singapore's high commissioner in Dhaka Derek Loh on Sunday paid a courtesy call on BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the party chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.

Mitchel Lee, charge d' affaires at the Singapore high commission in Dhaka, and Rahul Abraham, desk officer at the foreign affairs in Singapore, were present at the meeting, said a press release.

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP chairperson's advisory council member Enamul Haque Chowdhury and international relations affairs committee member Shama Obaid were also present.