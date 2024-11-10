Singapore envoy calls on BNP secretary general
Singapore's high commissioner in Dhaka Derek Loh on Sunday paid a courtesy call on BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the party chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.
Mitchel Lee, charge d' affaires at the Singapore high commission in Dhaka, and Rahul Abraham, desk officer at the foreign affairs in Singapore, were present at the meeting, said a press release.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP chairperson's advisory council member Enamul Haque Chowdhury and international relations affairs committee member Shama Obaid were also present.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the discussions covered a range of issues relating to mutual interests between the two countries.
"They believe that it becomes easier to take decisions on economic activities including investment between the two countries if there is an elected government in Bangladesh," he said.
"They also think that it is not possible to advance economic activities without an elected government," he added.
Discussion was also held how Bangladesh can send skilled manpower to Singapore as the country needs a lot of nurses.
Amir Khasru said Singapore is also keen to hire skilled manpower in other fields and the country wants to invest through various institutions and provide technical assistance to create further skilled manpower in Bangladesh.
Noting that Singapore is very efficient in port management, he said they also expressed their interest to extend cooperation to Bangladesh for improving its port management.
Singapore also wants to extend cooperation to Bangladesh health, education, shipbuilding industry, energy and financial sectors, he added.