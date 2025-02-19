A vested group creating ‘mob’ on campus: DU JCD President
Following the clash at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), the Bangladesh Jatiyotabadi Chatrodol staged a protest at Dhaka University. During the demonstration, the President of Dhaka University’s Chatrodol, Ganesh Chandra Roy, alleged that a vested group was creating a ‘mob’ on campus to falsely portray Chatrodol as engaging in terrorist activities similar to those of Chatra League, the student wing of the recently ousted Awami League. He further stated that those who seek to prohibit political activities on campus are the same people who have established various organisations under different names to serve their own interests.
Chatrodol organised the protest in response to a brutal attack on its activists, who were accused of distributing forms while misusing the banner of KUET’s general students and the anti-discrimination student movement. Chatrodol blamed the attack on a secret organisation linked to Shibir and certain terrorists from the banned group Chatra League.
At approximately 9:00 pm, Chatrodol gathered at the ‘DUS’ cafeteria in Dhaka University’s TSC area. From there, they marched towards the VC Chattar before returning to the ‘DUS’ area, where the procession concluded. A brief rally was then held at the venue.
At the assembly, Chatrodol President Ganesh Chandra Roy stated, “Two days ago, a vested group held a procession at KUET demanding a ban on student politics on campus. As our Chatrodol brothers were passing by, they were attacked without any provocation. By creating a mob on campus, they seek to portray Chatrodol as engaging in terrorist activities similar to those of Chatra League. Those who advocate for banning politics on campus are the same ones establishing various organizations under different names.”
Accusing a vested group of conducting a nationwide propaganda campaign against Chatrodol, Ganesh Chandra Roy said, “A vested group is continuously trying to create mobs. Under the umbrella of Chatrodol, genuine students have found a platform to express their concerns. Chatrodol formulates its programmes based on the opinions and demands of the students. In the past, Chatrodol has risked their lives for freedom.”
Addressing the leaders and activists of his organization, Chatrodol leader Ganesh Chandra Roy stated, “The defeated forces of 1971, 1990, and 2024 are still lying in wait. Therefore, numerous propaganda campaigns will be waged against us.
Attempts will be made to tarnish your reputation. Hence, you must remain vigilant. Do not fall into the trap of any secret force. To those operating in secrecy, I urge you to come forward and reveal your identity—we will surely see how popular you truly are.”
He further warned that if misinformation were spread through the creation of ‘mobs’ on Facebook, a strong and decisive response would follow.
At the rally, the General Secretary of Dhaka University’s Chatrodol, Nahiduzzaman Shipon, stated that those conspiring against Chatrodol in disguise would be countered with intellect and resilience. He added that the same forces that opposed Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971 and colluded with the autocratic ruler Ershad in 1990 to suppress democracy have continued their conspiracies in the same manner since 5 August.
Chatrodol to investigate the reason of the clash
In order to investigate the circumstances surrounding the situation at KUET, the central committee of Chatrodol has instructed Senior Joint General Secretary Shyamal Malum, along with Joint General Secretaries Md. Shahadat Hossain and Sohel Rana, to conduct an on-site assessment and report their findings to the central committee within the next 24 hours. On Tuesday night by Chatrodol President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir gave this instruction.