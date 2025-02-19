A vested group creating ‘mob’ on campus: DU JCD President

Following the clash at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), the Bangladesh Jatiyotabadi Chatrodol staged a protest at Dhaka University. During the demonstration, the President of Dhaka University’s Chatrodol, Ganesh Chandra Roy, alleged that a vested group was creating a ‘mob’ on campus to falsely portray Chatrodol as engaging in terrorist activities similar to those of Chatra League, the student wing of the recently ousted Awami League. He further stated that those who seek to prohibit political activities on campus are the same people who have established various organisations under different names to serve their own interests.

Chatrodol organised the protest in response to a brutal attack on its activists, who were accused of distributing forms while misusing the banner of KUET’s general students and the anti-discrimination student movement. Chatrodol blamed the attack on a secret organisation linked to Shibir and certain terrorists from the banned group Chatra League.

At approximately 9:00 pm, Chatrodol gathered at the ‘DUS’ cafeteria in Dhaka University’s TSC area. From there, they marched towards the VC Chattar before returning to the ‘DUS’ area, where the procession concluded. A brief rally was then held at the venue.