KUET: Chatrodol, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement clash leaves over 100 injured

More than 100 people were injured as leaders and activists of Jatiyotabadi Chatrodol (JCD) and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement locked into clashes and chases in Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) on Tuesday.

Following the incidents, students held a press briefing on the campus placing a five-point demand including a ban on student politics in KUET, as well as the resignation of the vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and student welfare director.

They also gave an ultimatum until 1:00 pm on Wednesday to meet their demands or else all classes and examinations would remain stopped until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Khulna’s Shibbari Mor (intersection) area at night following the clashes in KUET.

Leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered and brought a procession to the Zia Hall premises around 8:30 pm.

The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chatrodol and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement took position near the Shibbari Mor intersection.