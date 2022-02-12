Zafrullah wants Sakhawat as CEC

Advising that all the names proposed to the search committee be made public, Zafrullah said, “The people can then see whose names have been recommended. You (the search committee) can also scrutinise and select.” He said, “BNP and a number of other political parties did not join the talks. Try and bring them to the discussion. The BNP is in a movement for a change of government, but that is something separate. They can suggest names for the election commission.”

The first round of talks today, Saturday, was held from 11:00am to 12:30pm. The second round took place after that. After the meetings, a number of the eminent citizens spoke to the media. The search committee will hold meetings with other eminent persons and professionals on Sunday. So far over 60 eminent citizens and professionals have been invited to the talks.