Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Zafrullah wants Sakhawat as CEC

Founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra Zafrullah Chowdhury has suggested the name of Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). He also proposed seven more names for the posts of election commissioners.

The search committee formed to constitute the election commission held two rounds of meetings with eminent persons today, Saturday, for the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners. Taking part in the second round of meetings, Zafrullah Chowdhury came up with these names. The meeting was held at the Supreme Court conference room.

Zafrullah Chowdhury said, “I have proposed the name of M Sakhawat Hossain as chief election commissioner. As election commissioners, I suggested the names of former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan, former judge of the Appellate Division Najmun Ara, former caretaker government advisor Sultana Kamal and secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), Badiul Alam Majumdar.”

The Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder went on to say, “Since the search committee will propose 10 names, I added a couple more names as commissioners. Former law secretary Kazi Habibul Awal and Khaled Shams can be taken into consideration.”

Advising that all the names proposed to the search committee be made public, Zafrullah said, “The people can then see whose names have been recommended. You (the search committee) can also scrutinise and select.” He said, “BNP and a number of other political parties did not join the talks. Try and bring them to the discussion. The BNP is in a movement for a change of government, but that is something separate. They can suggest names for the election commission.”

The first round of talks today, Saturday, was held from 11:00am to 12:30pm. The second round took place after that. After the meetings, a number of the eminent citizens spoke to the media. The search committee will hold meetings with other eminent persons and professionals on Sunday. So far over 60 eminent citizens and professionals have been invited to the talks.

