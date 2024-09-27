Chiefs of UNHCR, ILO meet Dr. Yunus

Grandi called for a new approach to the crisis saying that the international communities should do more to end the miseries of more than one million Rohingyas in the camps in Bangladesh.

He further said the assumption of professor Yunus as the new leader of Bangladesh has increased global interest in the Rohingya crisis.

Grandi also hoped there would be more funding for the Rohingya humanitarian responses.

“The 700 million dollars from the World Bank is a good starting point,” he said, adding the UN stands ready to support more for the education of the Rohingya children.