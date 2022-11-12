Prothom Alo’s reception event kicks off

Prothom Alo’s 24th founding anniversary is being celebrated with various events in Dhaka and outside of the capital with the slogan ‘Prothom Alo 24 in truth and news'.
As part of these celebrations, Prothom Alo organised this event with the participation of eminent guests at the Grand Ballroom of Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital.
There was ample time for the guests to meet and greet with each other before the main event.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and other senior journalists received the guests with a warm welcome at the venue.
Prothom Alo feature editor Shumana Sharmin welcomed the guests at the main event.
She said, “In this beautiful evening, in our celebration of the 24th founding anniversary of Prothom Alo, we welcome you with the instrumental melody.”
The event started with a flute instrumental composed by artiste Emon Chowdhury. It was played by Ananda, Sajal and Saiduzzaman Sumon.
Prothom Alo’s 24th founding anniversary was on 4 November. On that day, Prothom Alo held a Readers’ Festival at the Bangla Academy premises. Readers of Prothom Alo were at the heart of the day-long festivities. In addition to the readers from Dhaka, many had come from outside Dhaka to be a part of the festival.
On 6 November, Prothom Alo organised another festival with its employees at the Krishibid Institution Auditorium in the capital.
Prothom Alo’s employees and correspondents from across the country joined the festival as well as the employees from its Dhaka office.
Prothom Alo’s founding anniversary is being celebrated in 88 different places across the country with different arrangements including, children’s drawing competition, congregation of eminent citizens and cultural performances. These programmes are being arranged in cooperation with Prothom Alo Bondhushava.
Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, state ministers Nasrul Hamid and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, noted lawyer Barrister Amirul Islam, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, ACI Group’s chairman Anis Ud Dowla, Transcom Group’s chief executive officer Simeen Rahman, Bangladesh Workers Party’s president Rashed Khan Menon, former adviser to a caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury, former adviser Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, former FBCCI president AK Azad, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader, Standard Chartered Bank’s CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Canadian University’s vice chancellor Jahirul Haque, REHAB’s former president Tanveerul Haque Probal, Bangladesh Football Federation’s women football committee’s chairman Mahfuza Akter, Dutch-Bangla Bank’s managing director Abul Kashem Md Shirin, Apex’s managing director Syed Nasim Manzur, Hatil’s chairman Selim H Rahman, BFF’s president Kazi Salahuddin, Barger Bangladesh’s MD Rupali Chowdhury, Rangs Properties’ MD Mashid Rahman and actor Chanchal Chowdhury, among others, have already joined the event.