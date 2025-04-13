No security issues at New Year celebration: RAB DG

Earlier in the day, the RAB director general visited the security measures in the Ramna Batmul area.

AKM Shahidur Rahman said RAB’s security steps will be widened across the country as the New Year programmes are organised even at the district, upazila and the village level.

Speaking about the security risks, the RAB director general further said the Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindu community, was held within one month of the interim government taking the charge. Questions were raised about the security at that time. There were even doubts about the Puja. But they were assured by the government. The law enforcement agency members had discussions with the Puja Udjaon Committee. The festival was organised beautifully. There were no problems with the security.