No security issues at New Year celebration: RAB DG
There will be no problem regarding security at the celebrations of Pohela Boishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year, as all preparations have been taken in this regard, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general AKM Shahidur Rahman said on Sunday.
He was addressing a media conference, organised to provide an update on the security measures taken at the Ramna Batmul in Dhaka and in other parts of the country regarding the celebration of the New Year.
Earlier in the day, the RAB director general visited the security measures in the Ramna Batmul area.
AKM Shahidur Rahman said RAB’s security steps will be widened across the country as the New Year programmes are organised even at the district, upazila and the village level.
Speaking about the security risks, the RAB director general further said the Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindu community, was held within one month of the interim government taking the charge. Questions were raised about the security at that time. There were even doubts about the Puja. But they were assured by the government. The law enforcement agency members had discussions with the Puja Udjaon Committee. The festival was organised beautifully. There were no problems with the security.
There were no security issues even during Victory Day, Christmas Day and other major events, he recalled.
The RAB director general also stated that all the festivals this year were more festive than the previous years.
Responding to a question on torching of two motifs, being prepared at the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University, for the New Year procession the RAB director general Shahidur Rahman said legal actions will be taken against the people involved with the incident.
Actions will also be taken upon investigation if the people who were in charge of ensuring security there are found to have neglected their duties, he insisted.
The incident of torching took place at 4:45 am Saturday. The fire burnt to ashes the 20-feet “effigy of fascism” and a peace dove partially.