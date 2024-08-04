Man dies after being shot in Chattogram 

A man has died after being shot during an attack at the residence of the Chattogram city corporation mayor in the Bahaddarhat area of the city.

He – Md Shahid, 36 – sustained bullet wounds around 8:30 pm on Saturday, and died later during treatment at a private hospital.

According to witnesses, a group of people attacked the mayor’s residence around 8:00 pm, and the police fired bullets, tear gas shells, and sound grenades to disperse them. At least five people sustained bullet injuries during the police shootings.