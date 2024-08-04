Man dies after being shot in Chattogram
A man has died after being shot during an attack at the residence of the Chattogram city corporation mayor in the Bahaddarhat area of the city.
He – Md Shahid, 36 – sustained bullet wounds around 8:30 pm on Saturday, and died later during treatment at a private hospital.
According to witnesses, a group of people attacked the mayor’s residence around 8:00 pm, and the police fired bullets, tear gas shells, and sound grenades to disperse them. At least five people sustained bullet injuries during the police shootings.
Md Shahid was taken to the Parkview Hospital in the city with critical injuries. He, however, succumbed to his injuries after a while, said Ziaur Rahman, director of the hospital.
Shamsunnahar, mother of the deceased, told Prothom Alo that they have no idea why her son, who has no certain profession, went there during the clashes. He got married around one year ago and his wife is now expecting.
Zahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Chandgaon police station, said the attack was carried out when the mayor was inside the residence. The attackers opened fire, prompting the on-duty policemen to reply by firing blank and sound grenades.