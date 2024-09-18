We’ll face the same fate if we act like AL: Fakhrul
The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has warned his fellow party members that they will face the same situation if they behave like the Awami League.
“If we begin (acting) like the Awami League, will we be able to survive? We will face the same situation,” he said while addressing a rally at Haripur upazila in Thakurgaon on Wednesday.
Recalling the oppression during the previous government, he said the fascist regime, led by Sheikh Hasina, set up Aynaghar (a torture chamber) to torment BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists. The 'terrible monster' murdered around 2,000 people.
“Today, we are living in freedom, but you should be aware that we will remain free as long as we can keep ourselves free,” he said, urging his party members to be popular among the people and not to engage in oppressing them.
The BNP leader also mentioned the mockery from Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader involving him. “Obaidul Quader would ridicule me, saying – ‘We will not flee. If we are forced to, we will not leave the country.’ Addressing me, he would say – ‘Fakhrul, will you not shelter me at your residence?’ Now, I want to tell him, please come and take refuge at my home.”
He reminded the collective responsibility of the majority to protect the minority and urged everyone to remain watchful to prevent any untoward incidents during the upcoming festival of Puja.
Regarding the border killings, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “India is next to us, but they commit many wrong activities. They shoot our people at the border. We want to be a good neighbour with them, but we will protest if we face any injustices or oppression.”
Mirza Faisal Amin, general secretary of BNP’s Thakurgaon district unit; Nur Karim, its vice president, among others, were present at the rally.