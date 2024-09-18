We’ll face the same fate if we act like AL: Fakhrul

Recalling the oppression during the previous government, he said the fascist regime, led by Sheikh Hasina, set up Aynaghar (a torture chamber) to torment BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists. The 'terrible monster' murdered around 2,000 people.

“Today, we are living in freedom, but you should be aware that we will remain free as long as we can keep ourselves free,” he said, urging his party members to be popular among the people and not to engage in oppressing them.

The BNP leader also mentioned the mockery from Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader involving him. “Obaidul Quader would ridicule me, saying – ‘We will not flee. If we are forced to, we will not leave the country.’ Addressing me, he would say – ‘Fakhrul, will you not shelter me at your residence?’ Now, I want to tell him, please come and take refuge at my home.”