Quota reform movement: 24 eminent citizens condemn protesters’ slogans
Twenty four eminent citizens of the country denounced the slogans used by the quota protesters on Dhaka University campus in a statement on Monday.
The statement reads, “We were very surprised and aggrieved listening to the slogans from the processions of the protesting students – ‘Who are you, who am I, razakar, razakar’ and ‘We all are razakars’.”
The eminent citizens said they were quite hurt and aggrieved seeing students chanting such slogans on Dhaka University campus claiming to represent razakars, who opposed the liberation of the country and plotted the killing of intellectuals in 1971.
Their statement said, “No one has the right to bear the national flag of Bangladesh abandoning the spirit of the liberation, liberation war and freedom fighters.”
“We strongly denounce the anti-liberation activities of a section of the protesting students. We hope they will realise their mistake and proceed with their demand in a democratic way.”
Among these 24 eminent citizens are professor Anupam Sen, Syed Hasan Imam, Ferdausi Mazuder, Shujeo Shyam, Sarwar Ali, Abed Khan, Colonel (retd) Sazzad Ali, Mamunur Rashid, Mafidul Haque, Shyamoli Nasrin Chowdhury, Nasir Uddin Yusuf, professor Kamrul Hasan, professor Shafi Ahmed, professor Momtaz Uddin Patwary, M Hamid, Raisul Islam Asad, Golam Kuddus, Shyamol Dutt, Lucky Inam, Sara Jaker and Shimul Yusuf.