Quota reform movement: Clash breaks out at DU Shahidullah Hall
A clash broke out between the protesting students demanding quota reform and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists in front of the Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall of Dhaka University.
The BCL leaders and activists took over the street outside the hall and were throwing brickbats targeting the protesters inside the hall. The protesters also threw brickbats from inside. At least two loud blasts were heard at the time.
The two sides were still fighting at the time of writing this report. There are reports of clashes in areas near the Dhaka Medical College and Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute also.
The BCL activists carried out attacks on the protesters at several areas following their clash with the protesting students in front of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall on the campus Monday. They were seen targeting the protester individually after they were forced to retreat.
The BCL activists have taken positions on the other parts of the campus. However, the clash in front of the Shahidullah Hall was going on until the filing of this report.
The Prothom Alo correspondent present at the scene said the area turned into a battleground due to the clash between the two sides.
There are reports of chase and counter chase between the two groups several times.
Students were seen hurling brickbats from the roof of the Shahidullah Hall at 6:00 pm. The BCL activists could not move forward due to this.
However, BCL members from different areas on campus were thronging in front of the Shahidullah Hall, but there was no police at the scene at the time of writing this report.