24 killed in Panchagarh boat capsize

After reaching some distance from the ghat, the boat started rocking. Then the boatman tried to bring the boat back to the ghat. But at a stage, the boat sank. Some passengers swam ashore while some were rescued by locals, he added.
The UNO said the process of body identification is underway. The deceased families will get Tk 20,000 each from the district administration. Deputy commissioner (DC) of Panchagarh Md Zahurul Islam told Prothom Alo that the boat was overcrowded and that caused the accident.