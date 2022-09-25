Bangladesh

24 killed in Panchagarh boat capsize

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Twenty four people died as a passenger boat capsized in Karatoya river in Panchagarh. The incident took place at Awlia ghat of Mareya bazar area of Boda upazila around 1:30pm on Sunday.

Among the deaths, eight were children, four men and 12 women. Of them, eight died after being taken to the hospital while the bodies of 16 were recovered from the river.

Boda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Soleman Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said an engine-run boat with around 70-80 passengers onboard started sailing for the Badeswari temple at Boroshashi union from Awlia ghat of Mareya bazar area.

After reaching some distance from the ghat, the boat started rocking. Then the boatman tried to bring the boat back to the ghat. But at a stage, the boat sank. Some passengers swam ashore while some were rescued by locals, he added.

The UNO said the process of body identification is underway. The deceased families will get Tk 20,000 each from the district administration. Deputy commissioner (DC) of Panchagarh Md Zahurul Islam told Prothom Alo that the boat was overcrowded and that caused the accident.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment