24 killed in Panchagarh boat capsize

Twenty four people died as a passenger boat capsized in Karatoya river in Panchagarh. The incident took place at Awlia ghat of Mareya bazar area of Boda upazila around 1:30pm on Sunday.

Among the deaths, eight were children, four men and 12 women. Of them, eight died after being taken to the hospital while the bodies of 16 were recovered from the river.

Boda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Soleman Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said an engine-run boat with around 70-80 passengers onboard started sailing for the Badeswari temple at Boroshashi union from Awlia ghat of Mareya bazar area.