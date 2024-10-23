No decision yet regarding president’s resignation: Chief Adviser’s press wing

Additionally, law adviser professor Asif Nazrul and special assistant to the chief adviser Mahfuj Alam were also present at the meeting.

Press secretary Shafiqul Alam stated that this was part of the ongoing dialogue with political parties.

During the briefing, journalists inquired, “The protest and ultimatum demanding the resignation of the president was issued yesterday (Tuesday). What is the government's position on this?”

In response, press secretary Shafiqul Alam said, “You have witnessed our position. We have asked the protesters to move away from Bangabhaban. Security has also been beefed up around Bangabhaban since yesterday.”