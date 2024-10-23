No decision yet regarding president’s resignation: Chief Adviser’s press wing
No decision has yet been made regarding President Mohammed Shahabuddin's resignation, according to the press wing of the Chief Adviser to the interim government.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam provided this information during a press briefing in front of the State Guest House Jamuna, the chief adviser’s residence, on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir were also present at the briefing.
Before the press conference, three members of the BNP's standing committee met with Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus.
The standing committee members—Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Salahuddin Ahmad—were among the BNP leaders in attendance.
Additionally, law adviser professor Asif Nazrul and special assistant to the chief adviser Mahfuj Alam were also present at the meeting.
Press secretary Shafiqul Alam stated that this was part of the ongoing dialogue with political parties.
During the briefing, journalists inquired, “The protest and ultimatum demanding the resignation of the president was issued yesterday (Tuesday). What is the government's position on this?”
In response, press secretary Shafiqul Alam said, “You have witnessed our position. We have asked the protesters to move away from Bangabhaban. Security has also been beefed up around Bangabhaban since yesterday.”
When asked if there are any initiatives from the government regarding the demand for the president's resignation, Shafiqul Alam replied, “We are saying that you will know if there is any progress.”
The journalists followed up, “So, there has been no decision about the president’s resignation, is that correct?” To which the press secretary confirmed, “Yes.”
Press secretary Shafiqul Alam also stated, “Last night, many people inquired about the health of the chief adviser and asked questions. He is completely well. He held many meetings yesterday and was also in a meeting with BNP leaders today.”