Awami League leaders living lives of luxury in Kolkata, London, New York

Obaidul Quader is a much talked-about figure in Bangladesh politics. He is Awami League's general secretary and former minister for road transport and bridges. Obaidul Quader and his wife are living in a flat at Kolkata's posh Rajarhat New Town area. Prothom Alo investigations reveal he lives at the DLF New Town Heights Plaza. This is basically a high rise complex with all ultra-modern facilities. The expenditure for Obaidul Quader's security, flat rent, food, medical treatment and everything is borne by Feni-2 member of parliament, Nizam Uddin Hazari.

Nizam Uddin lives in another flat of that building. Also living at New Town Heights Plaza is the controversial former MP of Tangail-2, Tanveer Hasan alias Chhoto Monir. Chhoto Monir is the son-in-law of former shipping minister and labour leader Shahjahan Khan.

Speaking from Kolkata on condition of anonymity, several leaders of Awami League have said the party general secretary does not leave his flat often. He occasionally goes to hospital for medical treatment. He does not meet with party leaders or activists. He basically mixes with Nizam Hazari and Chhoto Monir.

It was learnt that even after 5 August, Obaidul Quader had been hiding within the country. He later crossed the border into India and went to Shillong, the capital of the Indian state of Meghalaya. He stayed there with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and several other leaders. After staying there a few days, the party general secretary then went by road with his wife to Kolkata.