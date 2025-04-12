Awami League leaders living lives of luxury in Kolkata, London, New York
A large number of former ministers, members of parliament and central leaders of Awami League who have fled the country, may have lost their extreme power in face of the student-people's uprising, but they are living lives of luxury overseas. Prothom Alo investigations reveal the lush lives these leaders are living.
Awami League's general secretary and former minister for road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader is living in the upmarket Rajarhat New Town area of Kolkata in India. Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is also living a cushy life in Kolkata's New Town area. Former member of parliament Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim is living in two expansive flats in Kolkata's high-end Tata Housing Avenida.
Awami League leaders and activists of various levels, speaking from Kolkata, have said these leaders who have fled from Bangladesh, facing murder charges centering the student-people's uprising, are living luxurious lives abroad. They have no dearth of anything. They have cars, houses, personal staff, personal physicians, security guards and everything. Many of them have admitted their children to school, college and university in India. Many of them have businesses and property in India. They may be fugitives, but have no financial problems at all.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, several former leaders and activists of Awami League, Swechchhashebok League, Jubo League, Jubo Mahila League and the banned Chhatra League have said that a large number of leaders of Awami League and its associate organisations are hiding in Kolkata. Certain former ministers and central leaders of Awami League are in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Singapore and other countries around the world.
Former ministers, MPs in Kolkata
Obaidul Quader is a much talked-about figure in Bangladesh politics. He is Awami League's general secretary and former minister for road transport and bridges. Obaidul Quader and his wife are living in a flat at Kolkata's posh Rajarhat New Town area. Prothom Alo investigations reveal he lives at the DLF New Town Heights Plaza. This is basically a high rise complex with all ultra-modern facilities. The expenditure for Obaidul Quader's security, flat rent, food, medical treatment and everything is borne by Feni-2 member of parliament, Nizam Uddin Hazari.
Nizam Uddin lives in another flat of that building. Also living at New Town Heights Plaza is the controversial former MP of Tangail-2, Tanveer Hasan alias Chhoto Monir. Chhoto Monir is the son-in-law of former shipping minister and labour leader Shahjahan Khan.
Speaking from Kolkata on condition of anonymity, several leaders of Awami League have said the party general secretary does not leave his flat often. He occasionally goes to hospital for medical treatment. He does not meet with party leaders or activists. He basically mixes with Nizam Hazari and Chhoto Monir.
It was learnt that even after 5 August, Obaidul Quader had been hiding within the country. He later crossed the border into India and went to Shillong, the capital of the Indian state of Meghalaya. He stayed there with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and several other leaders. After staying there a few days, the party general secretary then went by road with his wife to Kolkata.
Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that while travelling to Shillong, Obaidul Quader took along with him banned Chhatra League's president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan. Saddam and Inan have also rented flats in the wealthy Rajarhat New Town area of Kolkata. Their source of finance could not be ascertained.
Rosedale Gardens is another expensive complex in Kolkata's New Town residential area. Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal lives in Flat 11-C on the 11th floor of Tower-2, Action Area 3 of this complex. This former minister, one of Sheikh Hasina's most trusted men, lives in this flat with his wife, daughter and son-in-law. Police arrested his son Safi Mudasser Khan Jyoti on 13 September 2024 from Dhaka. Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was spotted at iftar parties in several restaurants of Kolkata during Ramadan, according to Awami League men there.
Awami League's former member of parliament from Feni-1, Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim, is living comfortably with his entire family in Kolkata. He is living in the aristocratic Tata Housing Avenida of New Town, Kolkata, with his wife, siblings and other members of his family. They have rented two sprawling flats there. Alauddin Nasim is a Canadian citizen. He was also the protocol officer of the former prime minister (1996-2001) Sheikh Hasina. His only daughter lives in Canada. In his constituency it is said that Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury has homes, property and investment in Canada.
Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak lives in a rented flat in an ultramodern complex of East Kolkata's Salt Lake area. Many famous people live in this complex fitted with the automated system and hi-tech facilities. Former jute and textiles minister Nanak lives there with his wife, daughter and son-in-law.
Awami League's joint general secretary and former member of parliament Bahauddin Nasim and his wife live in another residential area of Kolkata, Topsia.
Several journalists working in Kolkata have told Prothom Alo, the influential Awami League leaders also living in Kolkata and other parts of India include Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Sheikh Helal Uddin and his son Tanmoy, Nasrul Hamid (Bipu), Ashim Kumar Ukil and wife Professor Apu Ukil, former MP of Jashore, Shaheen Chakladar, former chairman of Jubo League, Omar Faruk Chowdhury and others.
Former education minister Mohibul Hasan (Nowfel) lives in a rented flat in Kolkata. His wife of British origin and two daughters would live in London, but Nowfel recently brought them to Kolkata.
Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif is living in Delhi. His wife is undergoing treatment at a hospital there.
Tarique Ahmed Siddique was the controversial defence advisor of the toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He travels between Kolkata and Delhi. Brother-in-law of Sheikh Rehana, Tarique Ahmed Siddique does not meet with Awami League leaders or activists. He more or less lives in isolation in Kolkata.
An official of the Bangladesh high commission in Kolkata told Prothom Alo, on condition of anonymity, that the Indian government and law enforcement are well aware of Awami League leaders there. They do not "bother" them if they do not commit any crime.
Awami League men of Barishal say that Awami League leader Abul Hasnat Abdullah lives in his own house in India with his son, former mayor of Barishal City Corporation Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. Meanwhile, former chief whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton and his brother Jubo League leader Nixon Chowdhury, live in Kolkata. Nixon Chowdhury moves from Kolkata all around various states of India.
The many leaders living in Kolkata presently include former minister Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya, former LGED state minister Abdul Wadud Dara, former state minister for public works Sharif Ahmed, former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation Khairuzzaman Liton, controversial former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Jahangir Alam, Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former MP of Cumilla, Bahauddin Bahar and many more.
Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Awami League organising secretary and former minister Mirza Azam is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Chennai. The party liberation war affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das and expelled Swechchhashebok general secretary Pankaj Debnath is in Kolkata with his family.
Prothom Alo's journalist in Kolkata Suvojit Bagchi and photographer Bhaskar Mukherjee said that Awami League leaders and activists have rented premises and live in various areas of in and around Kolkata including Salt Lake, Rajarhat New Town, Barasat, Topsia, Bardhaman, Baliganj, Jadabpur, Dumdum, Gariahat, Behala, Bhabanipur and other places. Many also live at lower costs in hotels along Marquis Street and Park Street.
Ismail Chowdhury Samrat is the expelled president of Dhaka City South Jubo League. He is in Kolkata too. He had been in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, for some time. His friend, controversial former MP of Bhola, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, was in Nepal and Kolkata too, but is now in Saudi Arabia, according to several leaders active in Bhola politics.
Also in Kolkata are Awami League organising secretary and MP Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, former whip Atique Rahman Atiq, former MP of Cox's Bazar Saimum Sarwar Komol, Awami League information and research secretary Selim Mahmud, former forest and environment secretary Delwar Hossain, Sirajganj's former talked-about MP Habib-e-Millat, engineer Abdus Sabur, Mahmud Hasan Ripon, Gazipur city Awami League president Azmat Ullah Khan and many others.
Leaders in the UK
Like many other leaders, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud went into hiding within the country after 5 August. He later went to Belgium. He is a Belgian citizen. However, his son studies in London. He went to London during Ramadan to spend Eid with his son. He is there now. He recently went to visit UK Awami League president Sultan Mahmud Sharif at a hospital in East London. Later he had coffee at a restaurant with other AL leaders. A picture of four former AL ministers having coffee together appeared in Facebook.
Hasan Mahmud offered his Eid prayers at the Gants Hill Al-Kalam Mosque in London. That Eid prayer congregation picture was also seen on social media.
Former minister for fisheries and livestock Abdur Rahman is living with his two daughters at their home in Newbury Park, East London. Speaking to this correspondent over phone, he said he is unwell and undergoing treatment at Barts Hospital in London.
These blind workers and supporters of Awami do not know what lives of luxury these leaders are enjoying abroad.Mohiuddin Ahmad, writer and researcher
Another former minister SM Rezaul Karim is also in London. He would live there before too, as his son and daughter are studying Bar-at-Law there. Former expatriate welfare minister Shafique Rahman Chowdhury lives at his home in London.
Former state minister for shipping Khaled Mahmud Chowdhury lives at Romford in Essex. His only daughter was already studying there and his wife had joined her too. Speaking to Prothom Alo over phone from UK, Khaled Mahmud Chowdhury said, "I cannot say for sure when I will return to the country."
The controversial former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury lives in high-end Central London. According to CID, between 2016 and 2021, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury had bought 620 houses in the US, UK, and UAE at a cost of USD 4.8 million (around Tk 5,724 crore).
Awami League leader and former Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan also lives in a high-end area in London.
At the height of the student-people's movement, Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Fazle Noor Taposh left the country on 3 August. His elder son studies in London and younger son in the US. Taposh recently went to London from Singapore. He is there at present with his family.
Meanwhile, former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury is also living in East London at present.
Who have gone to Canada?
Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, left his leaders and activists in the lurch after 5 August, and went to Canada. He is there with his wife Nahid Sultana Juthi. Certain pictures of him hanging out with friends at the seaside and at a restaurant in Canada have gone viral on social media. Jubo League men say he and his wife are both Canadian citizens.
Leaders in the US
The controversial MP of Narayanganj Shameem Osman and his family are in Jamaica, New York. On 4 April he was seen having coffee at a Bangladesh restaurant 'Ghoroa' with friends. The picture went viral on social media.
Former deputy minister Enamul Huq Shamim, former special assistant to the prime minister Biplob Barua, former whip Sanjida Khanam and Awami League's relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam have also gone to the US.
Hiding in other countries
Father-in-law of the toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter and former local government minister Engineer Musharraf Hossain was removed as minister in 2019 following a family fracas. He lost his political clout in Faridpur politics and went to Geneva, Switzerland in 2021 to his younger daughter. He was there for long. Later he went to his son Khandakar Mashrur Hossain in Dubai. He has been living in Dubai since then.
Former state minister for information Mohammad Ali Arafat also went into hiding after 5 August. This former MP of Dhaka-17, speaking to this correspondent over phone recently, said the media has published many controversial stories about him. However, he did not reveal whether he was in the country or abroad.
Who are in Singapore?
Former mayor of Chattogram city AZM Nasir Uddin is presently in Singapore, according to a former student leader of Chattogram who was politically involved with him. He said, AZM Nasir Uddin had been in Chattogram on 5 August. From there he went by ship to Singapore. It was easy for him to leave the country by ship as he owned a shipping business.
Sheikh Hasina at present
Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana fled the country on 5 August in face of the student-people's uprising, and took refuge in India. She presently lives at a well-secured house in New Delhi, according to India media reports.
Speaking to this correspondent, several leaders of Awami League said that Sheikh Hasina is in constant communication over the phone with party leaders at home and abroad. She is issuing various directives to them.
Writer and political analyst Mohiuddin Ahmad feels that Awami League ministers, members of parliament, central leaders and leaders of the party's associate organisations, had made politics into an area to loot and embezzle money. They amassed massive wealth during Sheikh Hasina's rule. They may have fled from the country, but are living lives of extreme luxury. In the meantime, innumerable grassroots Awami League leaders and workers languish back home. Many of them are in jail and many in hiding.
Mohiuddin Ahmad said, these blind workers and supporters of Awami do not know what lives of luxury these leaders are enjoying abroad. Sheikh Hasina and the other top leaders, ministers and MPs of the party have fled overseas, leaving the grassroots party men like orphans.
* This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir.