Former minister Saifuzzaman owns 360 houses in UK alone

Former land minister of the recently ousted Awami League government Saifuzzaman Chowdhury owns as many as 360 houses in the UK alone. Most of these houses were purchased from renowned builder group The Berkeley Group. The market price of these houses stands at USD 320 million in total. Apart from that, the former minister also has properties in the USA and Dubai.

This information came up in an investigative report aired by Qatar-based international media Al Jazeera. The investigative report titled ‘The Minister’s Millions’ was published on Wednesday night. Al Jazeera’s investigative team ‘I Unit’ ran the investigation.

The report said the former land minister purchased at least 54 properties within 2020 in Dubai. He also has assets in the US. He owns nine lavish apartments there. Five of these houses are in prime locations of New York, including Manhattan and four of these houses are in New Jersey. However, Saifuzzaman hid the information of having such huge assets abroad in his election affidavit and tax files.