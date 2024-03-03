TIB demands probe into Saifuzzaman Chowdhury's foreign assets

Iftekharuzzaman thought the former land minister broke several laws by hiding the information of his wealth abroad. He said according to the Article 147 (C) of the constitution, eight types of constitutional office bearers, including ministers of the country, shall not hold any office, post or position of profit or emolument or take any part whatsoever in the management or conduct of any company, association or body having profit or gain as its object. That means the former land minister violated the constitution too after taking oath, which in no way could be accepted.

The TIB executive director stressed that the statement made by the former land minister claiming that he did not send money from the country to build wealth abroad and his proposal to constitute a committee to investigate it is absolutely absurd.

Violation of constitutional and legal provisions, including money laundering, is not a matter of any inquiry committee, rather the relevant institutions including Anti-Corruption Commission, National Board of Revenue, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Criminal Investigation Department and other relevant organisations will ensure due accountability through fair investigation in due legal process, TIB said.

TIB has also claimed that the question raised by the former land minister about the purpose of publishing information about his acquisition of assets abroad before the elections is also baseless.

The organisation says that the purpose of publishing such information is to ensure transparency of the income and assets of the candidates participating in the elections and their accountability.