Minister owns Tk 23b offshore business, but conceals in affidavit: TIB

A certain minister holds offshore businesses worth Tk 23.12 billion, but has concealed the information in his affidavit submitted to the election commission (EC) for the 12th parliamentary polls, said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

The anti-graft watchdog made the disclosure in a press briefing at its office in Dhaka on Tuesday, saying they are ready to provide all documents and proof in favour of their claim if any state agency seeks.