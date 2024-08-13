Former land minister amasses huge wealth and property in US and Dubai

Bangladesh Bank records reveal that Saifuzzaman Chowdhury opened a company by the name of Rapid Raptor FZE in the UAE in 2014 and another company Zeba Trading FZE in 2015. Rapid Raptor FZE is registered as a computer and software company and Zeba Trading for sales of construction material. Saifuzzaman has banks accounts with Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Janata Bank Dubai branch. A total amount of 39,583 dirham and 6,670 dollars is deposited in these accounts. From 2017 till last month, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury bought and sold 226 properties in the UAE.

Two properties was bought on 15 September and 30 November 2023 in the name of Rukhmila Zaman in Dubai’s Al Barsha South 3. These properties are worth 2,250,369 dirham equivalent to 75 million taka (7.5 crore) in Bangladeshi currency.

Visiting Dubai in March last year, this Prothom Alo correspondent found that Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his family had amassed wealth there. Their five-star hotel was under construction there in the Business Bay are of this important and expensive commercial city of the Middle East.

BFIU also found evidence of their assets in the US. From 8 March to 10 December 2021 a total of 45,340 US dollars was deposited in the US-based TD Bank. The money was deposited through First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC Bank. Some money was deposited from a US company Capital World Maritime Limited.

Also, 1,765,000 US dollars was deposited to the First American Title Insurance Company on behalf of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury’s company Aramit Properties LLC and GTS Properties LLC. Over a span of time from 2005, nine properties were bought there through Nahar Management Inc which was connected to Saifuzzaman Chowdhury. This information was available in BFIU records. Aramit Properties LLC, GTS LLC and Nahar Management Inc are all US-based companies.