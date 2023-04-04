EU contributes €35 million to strengthen social security in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) has transferred €35 million (around 3.5 crore) to the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) to advance the national social protection reforms, in line with the 2015 National Social Security Strategy and its action plans, said a statement released by the EU on Tuesday.

This payment was made against the GoB progress in achieving agreed targets within the framework of the EU budget support operation (2019-2025) in social protection, amounting to €247 million.

The statement read that the budget support is a means of delivering effective aid to partners’ countries and of backing them to accelerate social reforms, based on their national and international commitments and priorities.