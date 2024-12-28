Reforms now or never: Adviser Sakhawat Hossain

Saying that youths should be encouraged to form political parties, M Sakhawat Hossain added, “Youths should not be discouraged. We think new generations are necessary. Do not discourage them. We request political parties to encourage the youths and they are not your opponents. If you do not encourage them we will see this thing (the fall of Awami League). We may not see it today, but we see it again after 10 or 15 years.”

The adviser requested the political parties to keep patience. He said they are facing a difficult situation. To change electoral laws will not work. Electoral laws will change on political culture and system changes. Referring to his remarks made before the 12th parliamentary election, he mentioned, “I said before the election that everything will be gone away and eventually that has happened.”

To political parties, this adviser said, “We want stability in the country. We are facing a difficult situation and you (political parties) and they (the ruling parties) will face big challenges.”

M Sakhawat Hossain further said, “A very big challenge lies ahead of us. It is not just an internal issue the biggest challenge will come from outside. Our new neighbour is emerging. That is not normal it is different kind of neighbour. Arakan is a new reality now. We could not consider it for long but now we have to think about it.”

M Sakhawat Hossain, who is also a former election commissioner, thinks electoral laws of the country need massive reform. He said a permanent solution is necessary about elections.