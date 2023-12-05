Alliance partners await seat sharing with Awami League  

It was ultimately decided to proceed with the voting process through Awami League's seat agreement with the 14-party alliance partners. This decision was reached during a meeting of the top leaders of the alliance, led by Sheikh Hasina, on Monday night.

However, the specific details of the seats that the ruling party will concede were not disclosed, and the timing of the negotiations was also not specified, leaving the alliance partners in anticipation.

The meeting of the 14-party alliance, held at Ganabhaban, began with leaders from the 14 parties congratulating Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with flowers for winning the 'Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award'.

Following the meeting, informal discussions took place between the Prime Minister and the leaders of the partner parties during a dinner event.