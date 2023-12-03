14-party waits AL's decision on seat sharing 

The partners of the 14-party alliance led by the ruling Awami League have expressed dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing ahead of the 12th parliamentary election slated to be held on 7 January.

Given this situation, alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu has initiated informal discussions on behalf of the Awami League regarding the distribution of seats after the process of submitting nomination papers is completed.

On Saturday, some top leaders of the alliance partners visited the residence of the alliance coordinator in Iskaton and engaged in discussions with him.

Amir Hossain Amu also had phone conversations with some leaders, assuring them that there will be a meeting soon with the head of the alliance and Awami League president, Sheikh Hasina.

Sources within the alliance revealed that Amir Hossain Amu requested the list of candidates from the 14-party alliance partners, who submitted nomination papers for various constituencies. He also inquired about the priority seats of the alliance partners, and several parties have already submitted their lists.