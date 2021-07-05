14-party alliance in disarray, allies disgruntled

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) president Hasanul Haque Inu told Prothom Alo agreed that there is inactivity in the alliance. He also said the plan to strengthen grassroots was not successful and there was disagreement over local government elections.

He, however, said the 14-party alliance is still relevant as fundamentalism, militancy and communalism is still extant in the society.

14 party alliance is the main force against these menaces, Inu observed.

14-party was formed in 2004 with a view to implementing the spirit of the liberation war, build a non-communal country and strengthen democracy. Leaders of some allies think that 2018 election weakened the democratic foundation of the country. Allies wanted to keep the local government elections non-political, but to no avail. The electoral system in local bodies’ has crumbled as a result. Also, allegations often surface against ruling party men over repressing the minority community. All these have led to political dissatisfaction.