14-party alliance in disarray, allies disgruntled

This correspondent has talked with leaders of seven parties of the alliance about the goals and achievements of the alliance, its present condition and future plans. They observed the alliance can be termed ‘inactive’ organisationally.
The 14-party leaders think a political alliance remains effective as long as it provides political gratification and that the alliance’s political clout increases when the alliance partners become organisationally strong. Both the factors are absent in the 14-party alliance now.
No leaders from alliance partners were given portfolio in the cabinet formed after the 2018 general election. Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon and Jasod president Hasanul Haque Inu were cabinet members in the 10th parliament (2014-2018). Samyabadi Dal’s general secretary Dilip Barua was made minister in the earlier cabinet of 2009-2014. 14-party alliance leader and prime minister Sheikh Hasina asked allies to be ‘self-dependent’ following the eleventh parliamentary election. Awami League and other allies parted ways since then.
AL sources, however, said the organisational activities of their party have stalled due to Covid-19 situation. Also, the party wanted pro-liberation war party as the opposition too. Although the parties of the alliance are ideological allies of AL, they have the chance to play the role of the opposition. But these parties do not have the organisational and political strength to tap this potential.
AL’s advisory committee member Amir Hossain Amu, who is the coordinator of 14-party alliance, told Prothom Alo that the alliance is unified politically and being in the cabinet is not a big issue.
“There might be some dissatisfaction among the allies over local government elections. We can’t even compromise among ourselves (over elections). Many of the allies' demands thus remain unrealised,” Amu said.
He added that the alliance would be active again once the Covid situation normalises.
The problems within the alliance would be solved, Amu added.
The alliance leaders on the other hand said the goal of the coalition was to face the opposition through strengthening the organisational capacities of the allies. But the organisational capacity of the alliance partners did not increase other than getting three ministers and some members of parliament. There is no presence of 14-party alliance at the grassroots level while the alliance even failed to establish any central office. The 14-party allies did not enjoy as much importance as Jatiya Party.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) president Hasanul Haque Inu told Prothom Alo agreed that there is inactivity in the alliance. He also said the plan to strengthen grassroots was not successful and there was disagreement over local government elections.
He, however, said the 14-party alliance is still relevant as fundamentalism, militancy and communalism is still extant in the society.
14 party alliance is the main force against these menaces, Inu observed.
14-party was formed in 2004 with a view to implementing the spirit of the liberation war, build a non-communal country and strengthen democracy. Leaders of some allies think that 2018 election weakened the democratic foundation of the country. Allies wanted to keep the local government elections non-political, but to no avail. The electoral system in local bodies’ has crumbled as a result. Also, allegations often surface against ruling party men over repressing the minority community. All these have led to political dissatisfaction.
Awami League itself has become politically weak. The government has become dependent on civil-military bureaucracy and a small group of wealthy businessmenRashed Khan Menon
Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon told Prothom Alo that the alliance was active till 2014 but became weak since then.
“Awami League itself has become politically weak. The government has become dependent on civil-military bureaucracy and a small group of wealthy businessmen. It has given rise to corruption and looting,” Menon said.
He also added that Workers Party has decided to take part in the next election under its own symbol.