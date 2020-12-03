14-party alliance non-functioning, say allies

The 14-party alliance became more or less inactive after it formed the government for the third consecutive time. Even though they came to power through an election alliance, the allies say this is an Awami League government. No one from among the allies has found place in the cabinet this time. Suppressed anger and dissatisfaction simmers within the alliance, though Awami League pays no heed. So while the alliance still exists, it is idle and inactive.

Leaders of the alliance say that the 14-party alliance had been formed as a pro-liberation war force to establish democracy and stand up against communalism, rape, drugs, crime and looting. But the alliance had no significant programmes to this end over the past two years.

Rashed Khan Menon, president of Workers Party, an ally of the 14-party alliance, said that the alliance had no programmes at present due to the coronavirus situation. The parties are holding separate programmes, but this has not created any distance. However, he added, the time has come to take a firm stand in face of recent activities of communal quarters.