Jatiya Party wants to remain near the seat of power

There is general curiosity among political circles concerning how Jatiya Party is faring in its present post-Ershad phase, what political characteristic will it take on and how far it will be able to consolidate its strength. There is a general consensus that the party has not changed much since the demise of its founding chairman HM Ershad. After a flurry of internal fracas and conflict, GM Quader's leadership in the party has been more or less established. The leaders are also gradually becoming more vocal and outspoken.

Senior leaders within the party say that they want to play an active role in the political arena, keeping in mind their position as main opposition in parliament. However, that is not happening due to various obstacles.

Now, in the absence of Ershad, they are focusing on organising the party nationwide. They are also highlighting the prevailing situation of the country in their speeches and statements. At the same time, they are having to remain cautious about the government's reaction to their statements and activities.