‘Constitutional dictatorship prevails in the country’

A presidential form of government prevailed in the country prior to 1971. Then we turned to the parliamentary form of government. But Article 70 has destroyed the underlying spirit of this system. The bottom line in parliamentary democracy is that the government is accountable to the parliament. The constitution and the parliamentary rules maintain that other than the ministers, everyone is a private member.

In other countries, members of parliament can vote against their own party, even against the prime minister. This keeps a balance in power. But that is not possible over here because of Article 70. In our country, the prime minister is also the leader of parliament as well as head of the party. That means all power is concentrated in one person’s hands. The parliament should control the prime minister, but the prime minister controls the parliament here. That is why I have called for abolition of Article 70. I had tabled a proposal to this end in the last parliament.