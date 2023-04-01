Countrywide protests demand withdrawal of case against Prothom Alo editor, release of Samsuzzaman

Speakers at a demonstration, organised in protest of the arrest of Prothom Alo staff correspondent Samsuzzaman in the capital’s Shahbagh on Saturday, termed the Digital Security Act a draconian law and demanded for the release of the journalist.

Rights activists and former student leaders, under the banner of “Nipironer Biruddhe Shahbagh’ (Shahbagh against suppression) addressed the demonstration demanding the immediate release of journalist Samsuzzaman and the repeal of the Digital Security Act.

Sharifuzzaman, the former president of Bangladesh Chhatra Union said the news media in the country is not going well at the moment. The country is being governed by some specific set of rules set by the ruling party defying the constitution of the country. The government wants to suppress the free media. Whenever the government gets a chance, they try to deter Prothom Alo anyhow.

Demanding the repeal of the Digital Security Act, Sharifuzzaman said there is no difference between the people who want to suppress dissent and those who pick up people at night.

He further said, “Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman must get bail. At the same time all the persons imprisoned under this law should be released as well. We demand the government to stop acting against the freedom of press.”

Bangladesh Jubo Union general secretary Jahangir Alam said, “We had warned during the legislation of the DSA that it would be misused. Now it’s reality. Now the ruling party leaders and activists can sue anybody at whim using this law.”

Addressing the demonstration lawyer Jibananda Jayanta said the law, which traps people, can never be for any good to us. Such a law cannot exist in any civilised country. A law, which drew criticism internationally, cannot do any good to us. Rule of law cannot be established without laws for the betterment of the common people. Therefore, the DSA should be repealed.”