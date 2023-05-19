Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh celebrates Independence Day

Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh has celebrated 52nd anniversary of Independence and National Day with enthusiasm and festivity.

On the occasion of the day a 'reception' was hosted at the DQ Cultural Centre in Riyadh on Thursday evening.

Riyadh region mayor prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf attended the program as chief guest. Ambassador Mohammad Al Rashid, director general, protocol division, Saudi Arab’s foreign affairs ministry, members of shura council attended the event as special guests. Ambassadors and diplomats from different mission, officials from different ministries, representatives from chambers, Bangladesh community members and businessmen also attended the reception, says a press release.

Ambassador Mohammad Javed Patwary along with the guests cut a cake to celebrate the day in the reception program.