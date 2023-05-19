Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh celebrates Independence Day

Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh has celebrated 52nd anniversary of Independence and National Day with enthusiasm and festivity.
On the occasion of the day a 'reception' was hosted at the DQ Cultural Centre in Riyadh on Thursday evening.
Riyadh region mayor prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf attended the program as chief guest. Ambassador Mohammad Al Rashid, director general, protocol division, Saudi Arab’s foreign affairs ministry, members of shura council attended the event as special guests. Ambassadors and diplomats from different mission, officials from different ministries, representatives from chambers, Bangladesh community members and businessmen also attended the reception, says a press release.
Ambassador Mohammad Javed Patwary along with the guests cut a cake to celebrate the day in the reception program.
In his speech at the reception, ambassador Javed Patwary said on 26 March, 1971 our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proclaimed the Independence Day and Bangladesh has achieved victory by nine months long blood-stained liberation war under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and with the sacrifice of the lives of three million people.
Today Bangabandhu's daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to implement his Golden Bengal dream and to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041 with smart citizens, smart government, smart society and smart economy.
Ambassador Javed Patwary thanked the Saudi leadership for helping Bangladesh evacuate nearly 700 Bangladeshis stranded in conflict-torn Sudan.
“We would like to take our relationship to a new height in the coming days, particularly in the areas of security, trade, investment, education, health, agriculture, climate change and environmental protection, and manpower between the two brotherly countries,” Javed Patwary added.
At the reception, video documentaries on Bangladesh’s development, investment opportunities, growing economy and tourism opportunities were displayed, the press release adds.
A group dance titled Joy Bangla was performed by the students of Bangladesh International School in Riyadh.
An exhibition of Bangladeshi handicrafts was also displayed at the reception.