Durga puja: Mahalaya on Saturday

According to Hindu mythology, Mahalaya marks the last day of 'Krishnapaksha', which is a dark fortnight of the month of Ashwin.

In the Indian state of West Bengal, Mahalaya is depicted in a show-tell manner, with songs, enactments and dances on regional television channels. The television show is also viewed by a lot of people, especially children in Bangladesh at dawn on the day of Mahalaya.The m

ost popular rendition of it, however, has been in the sonorous recorded voice of eminent narrator and radio broadcaster, Birendra Krishna Bhadra, whose rendition of mantras from holy book Sri Sri Chandi along with songs performed by others called Mahishasura Mardini are played customarily at the dawn of Mahalaya day in every Bengali household mostly in West Bengal as well as in Bangladesh.

Marking the day, special programmes of Mahalaya will be arranged at different temples across the country, including the capital, at dawn tomorrow.