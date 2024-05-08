Donald Lu due in Dhaka this May

US assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs Donald Lu will be visiting Dhaka to strengthen the Dhaka-Washington relations and to discuss the outline of future relationships between the two countries. He is scheduled to take part in several meetings at various levels of government and private agencies.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington confirmed this to Prothom Alo saying Donald Lu will land in Dhaka on 14 May on a two-day visit.

According to the officials at the foreign ministry, during his visit, the US assistant secretary of state will hold a bilateral meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen. Besides, he will pay courtesy calls on foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and prime minister’s private industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman. Donald Lu is also expected to exchange views with the representatives of the civil society.