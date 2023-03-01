‘Bangladesh needs diplomacy backed by deterrence to face Myanmar’

However, he added, for China, Myanmar is the eastern anchor of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India is investing around USD 500 million in the Kaladan project. So they have vital interests in Myanmar.

Coming to possible positives, he pointed out that the National Unity Government (NUG) were saying that the Rohingya are their people and they will take them back once they achieved their aim. Also, the question now arose as to whether the US’ Burma Act created any hope for us. The act purportedly expressed support for the people of Myanmar and the return to democracy.

Brig Gen Shahidul Anam (retd), former associate editor of The Daily Star, said it has been two years into military rule and it was still business as usual for Myanmar. It really had no concern about international opinion. It has support from China and India. India even provided Myanmar with a submarine free of cost, he mentioned, as an indication of the state of relations between these countries. Reiterating the views of the previous speakers, he said that China depends heavily in Myanmar and so would not turn away.

As for Bangladesh, Brig Gen Shahedul Anam (retd) asked, “Have we used our strategic assets? Have we used our diplomacy?” He pointed out that in 1978 Bangladesh seamlessly repatriated 300,000 Rohingya refugees in a matter of just 14 days. “At the time, Bangladesh has the military clout to do so,” he said, adding that “diplomacy must be supported by military clout.”

“Global action has failed against Myanmar. ASEAN, China and Russia are not willing to take action. Myanmar has more strategic weapons that Bangladesh,” he said. But, he added, “We have to develop our own clout. After all, accommodating the Rohingya in our society is not an option, sending them to a third country is not an option, that simply justifies the genocide.”

Winding up the discussions, Maj Gen Muniruzzaman said that while Bangladesh must deal with the problem diplomatically, “any credible foreign policy must be backed by deterrence. There must be an integrated political stand. Dysfunctional politics is not a help.”

He said that we must be critical of our own polices too. After all, “the Rohingyas did not fall from the sky, but we did not take note. Now we have to leverage our strategic assets. Unless we play our cards right, the consequences can be disastrous.”