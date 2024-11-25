Sammilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson Chinmay Krishna Das arrested

The detective branch (DB) of police has arrested Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson and Pundarik Dham principal Chinmay Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) additional commissioner of the detective branch Rezaul Karim Mallik confirmed his arrest to Prothom Alo.

He said the DB police arrested him at the behest of the police. He will be handed over to them.

Speaking to Prothom Alo Sammilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote central representative Proshenjit Kumar Halder said the members of DB police picked him up from the Shahjalal International Airport Monday afternoon.