Sammilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson Chinmay Krishna Das arrested
The detective branch (DB) of police has arrested Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson and Pundarik Dham principal Chinmay Krishna Das Brahmachari.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) additional commissioner of the detective branch Rezaul Karim Mallik confirmed his arrest to Prothom Alo.
He said the DB police arrested him at the behest of the police. He will be handed over to them.
Speaking to Prothom Alo Sammilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote central representative Proshenjit Kumar Halder said the members of DB police picked him up from the Shahjalal International Airport Monday afternoon.
Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha held a rally in Chattogram on 25 October. Chinmay Krishna Das is also the spokesperson of this platform. He was sued right after the rally by BNP leader Firoze Khan, who was expelled from the party later, on the allegation of desecration of the national flag.
The Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and Bangladesh Sammilita Minority Jote recently started holding programmes together under the Banner of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote. Chinmay Krishna Das was made the spokesperson of this platform.
The Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote held rallies for several days to press home their demand.
Meanwhile, The ISKCON recently expelled Chinmay Krishna Das.
Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemns the arrest
The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council presidents Ushatan Talukder, Nimchandra Bhowmick and Nirmal Rozario have strongly condemned and protested the arrest of Chinmay Krishna Das Brahmachari.
They said in a press release that his arrest can affect the country’s image globally in terms freedom of speech. They demanded immediate release of Chinmay Krishna Das.