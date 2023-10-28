US to review violent incidents for visa restrictions

The United States has condemned the political violence taking place in Dhaka on Saturday and called for calm and restraint on all sides.
In a statement in the evening, the US embassy in Dhaka said, “The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital are unacceptable. As this violence is against civilians, including journalists.”
However, the statement noted that the US will be reviewing the violent incidents for possible visa restrictions.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called a grand rally on the premises of its headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area, demanding resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and reinstatement of a poll-time caretaker government.
After days of heated words with the police, the BNP was finally granted permission to hold the rally last night.
Hundreds of thousands people joined the BNP programme, but it did not remain peaceful all day. Following sporadic clashes with the BNP men, the police dispersed the grand rally, firing tear gas shells and sound grenades.
A policeman, who suffered critical injuries during their clash with the BNP men, was declared dead after being taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
BNP calls nationwide hartal tomorrow
Meanwhile, another, whom BNP’s associate body Jubo Dal claimed as their activist, died while receiving treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Line Hospital.
However, the clashes continued at different spots of the capital, including Kakrail, Bijoynagar, and Shantinagar, throughout the day.