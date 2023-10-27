US monitoring Khaleda Zia's deteriorating health 

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has commented that the US is closely monitoring the deteriorating health of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. He made this statement in response to a question during the US State Department's briefing, which took place yesterday local time.

During the briefing, it was mentioned that the annual report to the US State Department noted that the trial of Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia was not conducted in a transparent manner and that there is an alleged conspiracy to remove her from politics.

Currently, she is in poor health, and three physicians from John Hopkins Hospital in the US traveled to Dhaka to conduct a medical examination. Voice of America reports that Khaleda Zia, the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, is in a very critical condition and faces the risk of death in the face of government restrictions.

Given this situation, the media inquired whether the United States will urge the government of Bangladesh to allow Khaleda Zia to seek proper medical treatment abroad.