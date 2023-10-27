US monitoring Khaleda Zia's deteriorating health 

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has commented that the US is closely monitoring the deteriorating health of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. He made this statement in response to a question during the US State Department's briefing, which took place yesterday local time.
During the briefing, it was mentioned that the annual report to the US State Department noted that the trial of Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia was not conducted in a transparent manner and that there is an alleged conspiracy to remove her from politics.
Currently, she is in poor health, and three physicians from John Hopkins Hospital in the US traveled to Dhaka to conduct a medical examination. Voice of America reports that Khaleda Zia, the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, is in a very critical condition and faces the risk of death in the face of government restrictions.
Given this situation, the media inquired whether the United States will urge the government of Bangladesh to allow Khaleda Zia to seek proper medical treatment abroad.
In response Miller said, "I will say that we are monitoring reports about former prime minister Zia's deteriorating health. We have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for her. And I don't have anything to add to – an internal legal process."
Miller was subsequently questioned about the government's actions in suppressing the political program scheduled for 28 October in Bangladesh. Opposition leaders are being arrested on a daily basis, and restrictions are being imposed on gatherings to prevent large assemblies. The question posed to Miller was, "You, Ambassador Peter Haas, have repeatedly called for fundamental rights to be guaranteed and the will of the people to be reflected. What is your opinion on this?"
In response to this question, Miller stated, "We, the US administration, believe that the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh should be conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. Beyond this, I have nothing further to add."
Miller was asked, "During the visit of US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Afreen Akhter to Dhaka, opposition leaders in various talk shows said that the US has set a deadline for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign by 3 November. They claim that the US administration is on the side of the opposition. Will you confirm or deny the claim?"
In response, Miller stated, "I will only say that we do not take any specific side in the internal political affairs of any country."
Miller was asked about the opposition party BNP's plan to block Dhaka on 28 October after the Hindu festival Durga Puja, during which they have called on their violent supporters to join the siege. The party has a history of engaging in political violence, and its leader, Tarique Rahman, is accused and in exile. A former US ambassador referred to him as a 'symbol of violence' in Bangladesh. The question posed was, "What is your opinion about the political programme of BNP in this situation?"
In response, Miller did not provide a clear answer. He simply stated, "I will comment on this later."