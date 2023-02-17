70 BAF members off to Mali to join UN peace mission

Bangladesh Air Force is going to replace its 110-member contingents at the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission deployed in Mali (MINUSMA), reports UNB.

As a part of this replacement, 70 members left Dhaka for Mali on Friday by a UN chartered aircraft (Ethiopian Airlines), says a press release of ISPR.

Rest of the contingent members will depart for Mali on 2 March. Group Captain ATM Irfanur Rahman will lead the contingent of Bangladesh Air Force which is going to be deployed in Mali. Bangladesh Air Force has earned reputation by performing their duties in mitigating conflict with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in Mali.