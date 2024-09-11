Ex-prime minister’s energy adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury arrested

In the face of student-people uprising, Sheikh Hasina left the country by resigning from the post of prime minister on 5 August. Since then, a total of 24 ministers, MPs, advisers and top leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League government have been arrested.

Salman F Rahman, former prime minister’s private industry and investment affairs advisor, is also included among them.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury started his career as a Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) officer. After serving as secretary in various ministries he retired in 2002.