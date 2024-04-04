Fake YouTube channels of renowned news media

Huw Edwards is a familiar face to people who regularly watch BBC. He is a journalist and news presenter. He was the main presenter of ‘BBC News at 10’. However, the BBC authorities sacked him in July 2023 on the allegation of sexual misconduct. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital for depression related issues.

However, he was seen reading out news in Bangla on a YouTube channel named ‘BBC World News Bangla’ a week ago. Readers are advised to not get confused at this point. Huw Edwards hasn’t joined any Bangla YouTube channel. Rather, it was a fake video created by the channel named ‘BBC World News Bangla’ using his face and the logo of BBC.

‘dismislab’ is a fact-checking initiative of Digitally Right Limited, who researches the impact of technology on information. It has found 58 fake YouTube channels of well-known local and international news channels. The target audiences of these channels are Bangladeshis. Some of these channels named themselves after the names of renowned news channels, some have copied the logo of popular news channels and some are using images of renowned news presenters in their videos.