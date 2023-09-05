Bangladeshi siblings drown in Sea of Oman 

Two Bangladeshi migrants drowned in the Sea of Oman while taking a bath in Al Shifa beach area in Muscat early Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Abbas , 25, and his brother Azad ,20, sons of late Ahmed Hossain, of Chandgaon Para, Ward No. 4 under Nazirhat pourashava of Fatikchhari upazila.

According to the locals, the two brothers had been living in the Hamriyah area of Oman for a long time. Recently their father died and they along with other family memebrs came to the country.

Abbas and Azad went back to Oman recently.