Bangladeshi youth killed by BSF gunfire at Kulaura border

A Bangladeshi youth, identified as Mujib Ali, 20, was killed by gunfire from India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Kulaura border in Moulvibazar District.

The incident occurred on Friday evening inside Indian territory near the Dattagram border area of Sharifpur Union in Kulaura upazila.

The Dattagram border falls under the jurisdiction of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion 46.