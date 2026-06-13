Bangladeshi youth killed by BSF gunfire at Kulaura border
A Bangladeshi youth, identified as Mujib Ali, 20, was killed by gunfire from India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Kulaura border in Moulvibazar District.
The incident occurred on Friday evening inside Indian territory near the Dattagram border area of Sharifpur Union in Kulaura upazila.
The Dattagram border falls under the jurisdiction of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion 46.
Confirming the incident to Prothom Alo by telephone at around 9:30 pm on Friday, the battalion's commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sarkar Asif Mahmud, said, “The BSF has taken Mujib’s body to a local hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination. They have informed us that they will hand over the body after completing the legal formalities.”
Mujib Ali was the son of the late Ajib Ullah of the area. Zaynul Islam, the elected member of ward no. 9 of Sharifpur Union Parishad, said by telephone that Mujib had been involved in smuggling activities.
According to available information, several other individuals were with him at the time of the incident. According to BGB and local sources, the Manu River marks the international boundary in the Dattagram border area.
At around 6:30 pm, Mujib and five other Bangladeshi nationals crossed the river and entered India through the area between border pillars 1852 and 1853.
A BSF patrol spotted the group and attempted to stop them. At one stage, members of the patrol opened fire, killing Mujib at the scene. His companions fled immediately afterwards.
Meanwhile, after hearing the gunshots, BGB personnel contacted the BSF officers responsible for the relevant sector, who subsequently provided details of the incident.