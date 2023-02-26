Cervical Cancer Screening Training and Research Center opens at DMCH

Cervical cancer is one of the most pressing health issues in Bangladesh, with an alarming 12,000 new cases and 6,000 deaths reported every year. In fact, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Bangladesh, representing approximately 15% of all female cancer cases, as reported by the World Health Organization.

This dire situation has led to the creation of the Cervical Cancer Screening Training and Research Center of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), which officially opened its doors to the healthcare workers on February 20th, 2023. The center aims to become the regional training hub for cervical cancer in Bangladesh, providing training to service providers from various districts and upazillas of the country.