Preservation of mass graveyards, making monuments: Only 12pc completed

Although the liberation war affairs ministry undertook a project to conserve the mass graveyards or killing fields (boddho bhumi) of the liberation war, and construct monuments at those places five years ago, it could not completed in time.

Under the project, some 281 mass graves used by the Pakistani occupying forces during the liberation war in 1971 were supposed to be preserved and monuments were to be constructed at the sites.

The project was approved at the ECNEC meeting on 11 September 2018. A total of Tk 4.42 billion was allocated to implement the project. The cost of each of the killing fields and construction of each of the monuments was estimated at Tk 80,92,000.

The project was scheduled to be completed in June 2021. However, only 12 per cent of the work has been completed.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, liberation affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq said the implementation of the project has been delayed as land was not available from the very beginning.

There is also a manpower crisis and the project director does the work in addition to his regular work.

Only 35 killings fields were preserved and monuments were constructed improperly.