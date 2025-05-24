Luxury UK properties of Salman F Rahman’s son, nephew frozen

The UK’s serious and organised crime agency has frozen almost EUR 90 million (equivalent to Tk 14.78 billion) of luxury London property belonging to Salman F Rahman's son and nephew, British media The Guardian reports.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK obtained nine freezing orders in the wake of mounting pressure on the UK to assist Bangladesh in tracing assets linked to the former regime, says the report.

"The orders prevent Ahmed Shayan Rahman and his cousin, Ahmed Shahryar Rahman, from selling property, including apartments in London’s Grosvenor Square. The pair were named in a Guardian investigation into UK assets owned by allies of Bangladesh’s former autocratic ruler, Sheikh Hasina.

All properties are owned via companies in the British Virgin Islands, Isle of Man or Jersey, according to Companies House records, and were acquired for prices ranging from EUR 1.2m (nearly Tk 200 million) to EUR 35.5m (Tk 5.84 billion)."

Ahmed Shayan Rahman is son of Salman F Rahman and Ahmed Shahryar Rahman is nephew.