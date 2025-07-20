We've never seen such a "faultless, innocent, blameless" government: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Explaining why he described the government as faultless, innocent and blameless, Debapriya Bhattacharya said, “It amazes me that we sitting here seem to understand so much, yet those in government apparently don’t. That’s why I said, I’ve never seen such a faultless, innocent and blameless government. Right now, we’re stuck in a muddy situation with these tariff negotiations. Still, I cling hold on to hope that we can collectively overcome this shortfall.”

Debapriya said that historically, very few weak governments have succeeded in tough negotiations. Likewise, there are hardly any instances of disjointed governments being able to seize major opportunities. “This is such a disjointed government that it’s hard to even tell who is leading which area of work,” he said. “Besides, when a government like this one lacks political legitimacy, its vulnerability is exacerbated. Since the current government is weak, it should have involved experts and stakeholders in compensating for its weakness in the tariff negotiations. But that didn’t happen.”

Debapriya drew a contrast between the current government and previous administrations. “I’ve worked with several governments,” he said. “In the past, they may not have known certain things, but when we brought those matters to their attention, they would say, ‘Oh really? Okay, give us your recommendations and we’ll implement them.’ But the current government says, ‘We already know all this. Don’t worry about it.’”