VAT on the rise: Eating out, buying clothes, sweets, will all cost more

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)'s distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, "Given the overall state of the economy, the pressure of liabilities on the government is increasing. The government needs funds. That is why initiative has been taken to increase revenue by increasing VAT and duty on various commodities and services. This will somewhat add to the pressure of expenses on the middle and higher middle class. At the same time, our revenue and GDP ratio is extremely low. That needs to be increased. That is why mid-term measures must be taken to increase direct taxes. However, attention must also be given to ensure that the general people are not harmed too much at this time of high inflation."

Smaller businesses may face turnover taxes

Alongside raising VAT on 43 types of commodities and services, turnover tax may also be imposed on business establishments with turnover of Tk 3 million (Tk 30 lakh) to Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh). Presently turnover tax is imposed on businesses with turnover of Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh) to Tk 30 million (Tk 3 crore). According to the new proposal, if annual turnover exceeds Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh), a 15 per cent VAT may be imposed on commodity and service transactions.

The present 20 per cent supplementary duty on liquor bills is being increased to 30 per cent.

NBR sources say that alongside liquor, the government is also upping supplementary taxes on several other commodities at an import, production and service level. For example, supplementary duty on fruit juice at the import stage will be increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent; for tobacco, 60 per cent to 100 per cent; for betel nut, from 30 per cent to 45 per cent. The NBR sources also said that supplementary duty may also be increased in mobile phone talk time.