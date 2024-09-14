All RMG factories to be open tomorrow: Industries advisor
Advisor to the industries minister of the interim government, Adilur Rahman Khan, has said that all readymade garment factories of the country will be open tomorrow, Sunday. The government will take measures if unrest is created in any of the factories. And if any tries to keep the factories shut in order to destablise the economy, that will be noted too.
The industries advisor was speaking at a meeting held at the office of the readymade garment industry owners' apex organisation BGMEA in Uttara of the capital. BGMEA organised this meeting to exchange views on the prevailing crisis at the RMG factories and the way ahead. Present at the meeting were BGMEA president Khandakar Rafiqul Islam, labour advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan and others.
BGMEA president Khandakar Rafiqul Islam differed slightly, saying that all the garment factories would be open tomorrow as the government had given assurance of security. However, if unrest emerged in any of the factories, the factories would shut down indefinitely in accordance to Section 13/1 of the labour law (no work, no pay).
Adilur Rahman Khan said, the government has formed a committee to resolve the problems that have arisen in the garment sector. By means of this committee, discussions will be held with all and the problems would be speedily resolved. The culture of working all together had been destroyed and that must now be revived.
Labour advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan said, as a democratic environment has been created, like others, the workers too are now speaking for themselves. A labour related committee has been formed to resolve the workers' problems. They have begun working on all the problems and the demands. But, he added, it is not that the workers' movement is absolutely free of conspiracy.
The labour advisor went on to say, the government is working on how to start up the rationing system for the workers. The cases filed against the workers towards the end of last year during the labour movement for increased wages, are being withdrawn. The government will ensure by means of the labour law all scope for trade unions.
However, a stern stand will be taken against those who create unrest outside of these processes, said the labour advisor. There will be no compromise in the regard.