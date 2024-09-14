All RMG factories to be open tomorrow: Industries advisor

Labour advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan said, as a democratic environment has been created, like others, the workers too are now speaking for themselves. A labour related committee has been formed to resolve the workers' problems. They have begun working on all the problems and the demands. But, he added, it is not that the workers' movement is absolutely free of conspiracy.

The labour advisor went on to say, the government is working on how to start up the rationing system for the workers. The cases filed against the workers towards the end of last year during the labour movement for increased wages, are being withdrawn. The government will ensure by means of the labour law all scope for trade unions.

However, a stern stand will be taken against those who create unrest outside of these processes, said the labour advisor. There will be no compromise in the regard.