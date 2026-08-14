14 industrial groups eye investment in closed state-owned factories

Fourteen local companies and industrial groups are interested in investing in closed and loss-making state-owned factories. These companies and industrial groups have submitted 86 investment proposals to the government. The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is now reviewing the proposals.

The companies have shown interest in investing at the closed and loss-making state-owned factories in various sectors including agriculture and agro-processing, electric vehicle and motorcycle manufacturing, data centres and digital infrastructure, food and water processing, light engineering and renewable energy.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the government took an initiative in June to reopen closed and loss-making state-owned factories. That month, BIDA listed 44 factories that could potentially be handed over to the private sector.