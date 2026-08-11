PRAN-RFL, HAMKO groups to lease closed jute mills, invest Tk 10.5 billion

Two closed state-owned jute mills in Khulna and one in Sirajganj are set to be leased to PRAN-RFL and HAMKO groups. The two industrial groups will invest Tk 10.5 billion in the closed mills to produce ready-made garments, footwear, toys, furniture, diversified jute products and lithium batteries. The investment is expected to create employment for a total of 15,000 people.

Abdullah Battery Company (Private) Limited, a concern of HAMCO Group, will lease Platinum Jubilee Jute Mill in Khalishpur, Khulna, for 30 years. Meanwhile, PRAN-RFL Group will lease Star Jute Mills in Dighalia, Khulna, and National Jute Mills in Raipur, Sirajganj.

Confirming the matter, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) Chief Operating Officer (additional charge) Md Mamunur Rashid told Prothom Alo that three jute mills in Khulna and Dinajpur were being leased to PRAN-RFL and HAMKO groups. He said a formal agreement on the leases would be signed Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.