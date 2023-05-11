No proposal made for dearness allowance in upcoming budget

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has not made any proposals for the allocation of dearness allowance for government employees during a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the upcoming budget.

The meeting held at the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday night discussed issues pertaining to the budget for 2023-24 fiscal year.

Sources said the prime minister laid emphasis on increasing the monitoring system to increase the rate of implementation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP), holding on to foreign currency reserves and increasing income of foreign currency through legal channels. The prime minister approved the summary of the next budget during the meeting.