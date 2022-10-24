Europe risks 'deeper recessions' on war and inflation: IMF

Downturns in parts of Europe could turn into "deeper recessions" across the continent as energy disruptions threaten economic pain, while a cost-of-living crisis risks stoking social tensions, the IMF said Sunday.

The International Monetary Fund's Regional Economic Outlook report on Europe comes as countries grapple with heightened inflation and a worsening energy crisis that has depressed the purchasing power of households and raised business costs.

New government support "only partly" offsets these strains, said the fund on Sunday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year sent inflation soaring as energy prices jumped, forcing the European Central Bank to hike interest rates to cool the economy at the risk of causing a contraction.

"The European outlook has darkened considerably, with growth set to slow sharply and inflation to remain elevated," the IMF said in its report.