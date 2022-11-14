Per capital income now $2,824

The report was placed before the weekly cabinet meeting on Monday with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the prime minister's office.
Following the meeting, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the media at the secretariat in Dhaka.
In the 2020-21 fiscal, the per capita income was US dollar 2,591.
According to the report, at the end of the fiscal 2021-22, the country had 1.67 million metric tons of food grain in stock, which was 11 per cent higher than that of fiscal 2020-21. On the other hand, the remittance flow decreased in last fiscal, at US dollar 21.3 billion, compared to US dollar 24.78 billion in fiscal 2020-21.
However, the export increased to US dollar 52.8 billion.