Per capital income now $2,824

In the 2020-21 fiscal, the per capita income was US dollar 2,591.

According to the report, at the end of the fiscal 2021-22, the country had 1.67 million metric tons of food grain in stock, which was 11 per cent higher than that of fiscal 2020-21. On the other hand, the remittance flow decreased in last fiscal, at US dollar 21.3 billion, compared to US dollar 24.78 billion in fiscal 2020-21.

However, the export increased to US dollar 52.8 billion.